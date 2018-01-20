Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Some multiplexes and single-screen cinemas in Gujarat would not be screening Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat" fearing violence, owners said today.

The owner of Wide Angle Multiplex, which has theatres in Ahmedabad city and Mehasana, said it will not screen the film till the dispute between the Rajput community leaders and the film producers is resolved.

While protests against the film continued in several parts of the state, multiplex owners' association of Rajkot said they won't screen the film either.

"We have decided not to show the film at Wide Angle multiplexes in Ahmedabad and Mehasana till the two parties resolve the dispute," said Manubhai Patel, the owner of Wide Angle Multiplexes, who is also the state president of Multiplex Owners Association.

Other multiplex owners will take their own decision as the Association has not taken any collective decision on the issue, Patel said.

"We have taken the decision (not to screen) keeping in mind the safety of our property and that of viewers," he said.

In Rajkot, following a meeting between theatre owners and representatives of Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit which is vehemently opposing the film for alleged distortion of facts, it was reportedly decided that the film won't be screened either in multiplexes or single-screen theatres in the city.

"No theatre would screen `Padmaavat'. The decision was taken in the meeting. Leaders of the Rajput community and the owners of multiplex and single-screen theatres attended the meeting," claimed Rajbha Zala, secretary of the Saurashtra unit of Karni Sena.

Rajput groups tried to block roads by burning tyres in Banaskantha, Mehasana, Surendranagar and Bhuj in protest against the film, set to release on January 25.

The Supreme Court has stayed the orders/ notifications issued by the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting the screening of "Padmaavat". PTI PD VJA PD KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.