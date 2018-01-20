Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Advocating multidimensional role for teachers in nurturing talents of students, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today stressed on the need for unfolding better opportunities for cultural and sporting activities at educational institutions of the state.

Sonowal said this while inaugurating the newly constructed Bipin Chandra Baruah Library at Paschim Guwahati College here.

"Our teachers must put their energy to build strong ethical foundation for the students so that they could distinguish between what is right and wrong. All civilizations have stormed through many challenges and our legendary personalities teach us how to overcome challenges to lead a successful life," Sonowal said.

"Our youth must stand the test of time and exhibit their best in prevailing over all odds," the chief minister said adding that parents, teachers and citizens must put unified efforts for ensuring best education for students from grass-root level.

Stating that his government has accorded top priority to imparting quality education to students, he said initiatives like 'Gunotsav' has been launched keeping that in mind.

'Gunotsav' is a quality enhancement initiative of the Assam Government for bringing about improvement in learning levels of students at elementary level.

Sonowal also urged the students to work hard with discipline, honesty and integrity to attain success in life.

PTI ESB NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.