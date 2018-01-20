Kanpur, Jan 20 (PTI) A teacher of United Public School was today terminated from work after he allegedly punished a class 3 student with 40 slaps for not completing the homework assigned to him, the school's principal said.

The boy's father alleged that his son, Yuraj, looked depressed and was reluctant to attend school for past fortnight.

After mush persuassion, the boy told his parents that a teacher had asked his classmates to slap him for not completing a homework assigned to him.

The school principal, Shally Dheer, confirmed to have received a complaint of getting the class 3 student slapped by his classmates.

The services of the guilty school teacher have been terminated, she said. PTI CORR NAV DPB .

