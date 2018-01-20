(Eds: Correcting a word in intro and para 4) Kanpur, Jan 20 (PTI) A Swedish national and his Indian girlfriend were today detained by intelligence sleuths after locals complained that they were loitering around an ancient church in Cantonment area here in a suspicious manner, police said.

However, they were let-off after hours of intensive interrogation by the military intelligence, state and local intelligence and police, they added.

"Swedish national Andrea Mitchell Olf along with his girlfriend Shreyal Sadana, a resident of Kakadev area ( Kanpur), who works with a multinational company in Gurgaon, had reached Kanpur today.

"Shreyal had accompanied Olf to Saint Mary School where she had studied, and an ancient Church situated adjacent to the school. There some visitors informed the military intelligence sleuths that they were loitering around the area in a suspicious manner," Superintendent of Police (East), Anurag Arya, said.

The military intelligence officials visited the spot and questioned the Swedish national and his girlfriend.

"They were immediately taken to Cantonment police station where were questioned intensively. But police did not find anything suspicious," Deputy SP (LIU), Vijay Tirpathi told PTI.

They were let-off when the intelligence sleuths found valid documents including passport and visa, which confirmed that the Swedish national had come to India on December 28, on one-month-long tourist visa. PTI CORR NAV DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.