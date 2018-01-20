Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody today for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl near here, police said.

The victim and the accused were residents of the same village in Sahapur taluka of Thane district, Inspector Mahesh Shete of the Sahapur police station said.

The girl, a Class 3 student, was on way to a nearby market last evening when the boy met her. He lured the girl with a chocolate and then took her to a desolate place and raped her, the officer said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents last night after which they approached the police and registered a complaint, he said.

The police registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The boy was taken into police custody, Shete said.

The teenager, a Class 10 student, was presented before a juvenile court, which sent him to a remand home, he added.

