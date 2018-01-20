Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan government today launched the third phase of the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan (MJSA) which is aimed at making the desert state self reliant in water.

Ministers launched the scheme in various districts and motivated people to participate in the campaign in large numbers.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Katari launched the campaign in the state capital while Union minister P P Chaudhary launched it in Pali.

Speaking at the function, Chaudhary said that the campaign has delivered encouraging results in increasing the water table in the state.

The ministers highlighted that the MJSA had also addressed water crisis in several areas.

Various works for the conservation of water resources will be undertaken under the third phase of the four-year campaign with each phase being of one year, the Rajasthan government said.

The objective of the campaign is to increase the groundwater level, availability of surface flow in the mainstream of watershed and availability of drinking water, it said. PTI SDA ANB .

