London, Jan 20 (PTI) Legendary singer Tom Petty's death was the result of an accidental drug overdose, the musician's family has announced.

The lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers died in October at age 66.

In a statement posted to the band's Facebook page, Petty's widow, Dana, and daughter, Adria, called his death an "unfortunate accident," revealing the overdose was caused by a variety of pain medications.

"As a family we recognise this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives.

"On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career," the statement read.

According to BBC, the Los Angeles coroner's office attributed Petty's death to "multisystem organ failure" due to a "mixed toxicity" of seven medications. They are fentanyl, oxycodone, emazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetyl fentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.