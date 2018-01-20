House Washington, Jan 19 (AFP) US President Donald Trump has called off plans to travel to Florida today as Congress seeks an 11th hour compromise to avert a federal government shutdown due to lack of funds, the White House said.

Trump's administration has given no indication regarding the president's plans for the coming days. He had theoretically been scheduled to celebrate his first anniversary in office with a Republican fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday. (AFP) PMS .

