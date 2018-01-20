Purnea, (Bihar) Jan 20 (PTI) Police today arrested two persons and seized 94.60 kg ganja valued at around Rs 10.55 lakh from their possession during a vehicle check in Bihar's Purnea district.

Baisi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunita Kumari said that a police team led by Baisi police station SHO Tarkeshwar Prasad Singh seized 94.60 kg of ganja valued at Rs 10.55 lakh during a vehicle checking drive.

The police seized the contraband from a car at Baisi Purab chowk on NH 31 of the district, the SDPO said adding that the two arrested smugglers have been identified as Awadh Kishore Pandey and Tony Deb Burman.

While Awadh Kishore Pandey is a resident of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Tony Deb Burman is from Agartala in Tripura, PTI CORR AR JM .

