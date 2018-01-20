Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Two passengers have been apprehended by the CISF officials at the Jorhat airport in Assam for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 70 lakh by wrapping them in balloons and concealing them in their body cavities.

A senior official of the force said security personnel yesterday detected metal pieces in the body of two passengers, travelling to Delhi, during their frisking and they were subsequently taken for a detailed checking.

"During thorough checking, the passengers revealed that they were carrying gold bars. Fourteen bars, weighing about 2.3 kg in total, wrapped in balloons and placed inside their rectums were seized," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

"The passengers and the seized gold bars were handed over to the Customs officials," he said.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 70 lakh, the official said. PTI NES KJ .

