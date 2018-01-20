Karaikal, Jan 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today offered prayers at Lord Saneeswara Temple at Tirunallar in Karaikal district, officials said.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit to Karaikal in Puducherry, inaugurated the country's 60th Post Office Passport Seva Kendra here yesterday, they said.

Accompanied by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, she visited Tirunallar temple and participated in a special yagam this morning. She also witnessed the 'Thailabishekam' to Lord Saneeswara, they added.

Earlier on her arrival at the temple, Karaikal District Collector R Kesavan, Temple Executive Officer A Vikranthraja and Kattalai Thambiran Swamigal welcomed her with ceremonial honours.

Tirunallar is the only place in South India to have a separate 'sannathi' for Lord Saneeswara who appears in a benign pose. PTI CORR SS AAR .

