Banda (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) An assistant Block Development Officer, posted at the Kamasin block in this district of Uttar Pradesh, was today found dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances .

According to Banda SP Shalini, the officer, Lalmani Yadav (52) was posted for the past one-and-half years at the Kamasin block development office. His body was found hanging.

The SP said it will only be clear after the post mortem whether Yadav committed suicide or he was murdered.

The district panchayati raj officer, KK Singh Chauhan, said the deceased was a resident of Allahabad, and used to live alone at his government residence. PTI CORR NAV CK .

