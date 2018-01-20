Kochi, Jan 20 (PTI) Taking note of the plight of a woman from Uttar Pradesh, forced to live in the terrace portion of her in-law's house in Kerala without amenities,the State Human Rights Commission directed police to trace her husband and register a case against him.

KSHRC acting Chairpersons P Mohandas, who suo-motu registered a case on coming to know of her plight, directed District police Chief, Ernakulam to take steps to find him.

It also ordered that a case be registered against him for defrauding the woman, Jabin Shayaq,an aeronautical engineering diploma holder, by extracting money from her and for cheating her.

The woman told the commission that she and Anil Kuruvilla fell in love while pursuing the course at a college at Meerut and got married after graduation,with approval of their parents.

They stayed together for four months in the husbands' house at Airapuram in Kerala. Thereafter they went back to Uttar Pradesh, where she delivered a baby boy.

Some time back he left for Kerala after taking Rs six lakh from her, money from her share of her family property, after assuring her he would construct a house at his native village at Airapuram in Ernakulam district He constructed a house at his family property,but she had not heard from him thereafter, despite her queries, prompting her to go to the village with her son.

She found her husband and his parents at his home, but they immediately left after locking the door from outside Jabin said she was now occupying the terrace portion of the building with her schoolgoing child.

The commission noted that she had been left in the lurch and said the 'inhuman treatment' meted out to them at the instance of her own husband and in-laws was nothing but a violation of Human Rights "She has no food, no proper shelter, no water and no electricity. She is living at the mercy of neighbours", it said.

It also directed Ernakulam district officials to urgently intervene in the matter and submit a domestic investigation report before the magistrate concerned after interacting with the woman. PTI TGB APR APR .

