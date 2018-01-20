Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI) A week long photo exhibition to highlight the decade long partnership between India and France in promoting various developmental activities would be held here on January 25.

Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler will inaugurate exhibition, a release from the French Consulate here said today.

The exhibition would bring to focus concrete examples of the fruitful collaboration between India and the France based Development Agency (AFD).

The release said that the exhibition would highlight the collaboration between India and the AFD in projects promoting sustainability in all its dimensions-social, economic and environmental.

The French Development Agency-AFD (Agence Francaise de Developpement) is a public development bank in France providing financial and technical assistance to projects which genuinely improve everyday life in developing and emerging countries as well as French overseas territories, it said.

The AFD had in June last year a signed a credit facility agreement with the Centre for financing the Puducherry Water Supply project ensuring round the clock water supply for the residents of Puducherry. PTI CORR RC .

