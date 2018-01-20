Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor-host Maniesh Paul has made a foray into professional singing and he said he cannot thank superstar Salman Khan enough for helping him re-discover this long forgotten side of him.

Maniesh recently launched his maiden single, "Harjai", which also features Salman's good friend Iulia Vantur.

In an interview with PTI, Maniesh said he first recorded the song with composer Sachin Gupta and then, during one of his casual meetings with Salman at his farmhouse, he hummed the song which the the star found "beautiful".

"Salman encouraged me to sing the song. He's the one who told me to turn into a singer, otherwise it wouldn't have happened. Both brothers, Salman and my elder brother who produced this song, got together to make this happen," he added.

The actor said he is concerned about living up to Salman's expectations.

"More than me, I've to make sure it's him who is happy. Not that he will say anything to me that way. He's very sweet. But I made sure since he has given me an opportunity, I should make the most of it and make him proud," Maniesh said.

Much to the actor's relief, Salman liked the music video. "He isn't the kind of guy who will sit and praise you but the moment he looks at you and nods, you are happy," said the "Tere Bin Laden 2" actor.

For the music video, Maniesh said, the superstar's advice was that he should act "like a hero and not a comedian".

With "Harjai", Maniesh has not only got a platform to showcase a talent, which was a part of his growing up years, but he is also hopeful that it will help him bag lucrative acting offers.

"In school, college, at home, I've always been singing. I used to also win singing competitions. I've re-discovered myself.

"I don't think acting will take a back seat. I think because of this (singing) I'll get more acting offers," he said.

