Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) A youth was stabbed to death in the premises of a college here today allegedly by a person known to the victim, police said.

Neither the accused nor the victim, Vishal Kumar, was a student of the college and it appeared that Kumar had gone to the college accompanying the sister of the assailant.

Kumar was attacked with a knife when he was standing in a queue with the girl to submit a form, police said.

The attacker was trying to flee after committing the crime but was caught by the students of the college and handed over to the police.

A profusely bleeding Kumar was taken to hospital in a car at the directive of college Principal Sushil Kumar Toppo, who also informed the police about the incident.

Kumar, however, succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the incident was not yet known, the police said adding that the attacker was arrested.

The principal said he was not aware about the reason behind the incident as both the accused as well as the victim were not student of his college. PTI COR BS SBN NN SBN .

