Chapra, Jan 21 (PTI) A man was killed and his cousin injured after they were allegedly thrown off a running train after being robbed of cash and valuables in Bihar's Saran district, the railway police said today.

They were returning to their native village Barakurwa in Madhepura district from Ludhiana in Punjab when the incident occurred on board the Amritsar-Dibrugarh Express last night, Station House Officer (SHO), GRP (Chapra), Suman Kumar Singh, said.

The accused snatched cash and two bags from them before throwing them off the train, he said.

The SHO said police found the body at Majhanpura village while his cousin was found injured at a place about one kilometre away.

The deceased was identified as Sanjiv Kumar (22) and the injured as Amit Kumar, Singh said, adding that the latter was battling for life at the Chapra Sadar Hospital. PTI CORR AR RG ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.