Noida, Jan 21 (PTI) Three people were today arrested on the charge of illegally mining sand in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, the police said.

The accused -- Ashok, Arvind and Sushil -- allegedly mined sand illegally at Dadupur Khatana area along the Ganga canal and loaded it on tractor trolleys and bullock carts, they said.

They were arrested from the railway road, while they were going to sell it in a market, they said. PTI CORR HMB DPB .

