Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Using satellite imageries to locate illegal cultivation of cannabis in remote and hilly areas across the state, Odisha Police has destroyed ganja plants over 4,407 acre of land, Director General of Police, R P Sharma said today.

Stating that use of satellite imageries have helped in better results in inaccessible and interior areas of Maoist affected districts, Sharma said huge ganja plantation have been destroyed in Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

"The state has scaled a new height in destruction of illicit cultivation of cannabis," the DGP said.

"During the crop year 2017-18, illicit cultivation of cannabis have been destroyed in more than 4407.73 acres of land spread over eight districts till January 20 against the target of 3,050 acres," Sharma told reporters.

"Further, this it to note that there is sharp decline in illicit cultivation of cannabis in the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Nayagarh due to constant efforts by the district SPs in destruction of Ganja plants in previous years and awareness drive during the current year," the DGP said.

During 2015-16 and 2016-17, cannabis plantation had been destroyed over 2457.73 acre and 3599.191 acre of land respectively, the DGP pointed out adding that the results of 2017-18 till January 20, was encouraging.

The state police chief said that highest 2,227 acre of cannabis plantation was destroyed in Kandhamal district followed by 841.63 acre in Gajapati district, 789.1 acre in Boudh district, 272 acre in Rayagada district, 199 acre in Malkangiri district, 51 acre in Angul district and 28 acre in Koraput district.

Replying a question, the DGP said during 2017, 420 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been registered in which 476 quintal of cannabis have been seized and 700 persons arrested.

Similarly, during the same period, 1.861 kilogramme of brown sugar and 8925 bottle of cough syrup have been seized and 37 and 24 persons respectively have been arrested. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.