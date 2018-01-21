New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a day-long bandh on January 23 in Delhi to protest against the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the Centre's move to allow 100 per cent FDI in retail.

Speaking to reporters after the party's Delhi State Conference, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP-ruled civic bodies were trying to snatch employment opportunities from people in the name of sealing business establishments.

"A large sum of money was collected under conversion and parking charges. The traders have neither received anything in return nor do they have any information about the money collected," Rai said, demanding that the centre stop levying these charges until the information is made public.

"Our party cadres in all 70 constituencies will join traders unions to raise the voice against these issues on January 23," he said.

The party also announced that its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs along with other stakeholders will take part in a march to the Parliament on January 29 over the issue.

Rai slammed the Congress government for initiating 49 per cent FDI in retail which was followed by the BJP who spiked it up to 100 per cent.

Asked about the Bawana fire incident, Rai said only an investigation would reveal who was responsible for it.

"MCD issues licences in some cases and Delhi government also issues licences. Only the investigation will reveal who is responible for the incident." "A detailed probe by labour department has also been initiated". PTI CPB CHT .

