Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI) In order to cater to the demand of passengers in Coimbatore-Pollachi section, additional passenger special trains will be run between Coimbatore and Pollachi for a period of three months from tomorrow.

The trains will be operated on the newly dedicated Podanur Pollachi Broadgauge line, except on Sundays, an official release said here today. PTI NVM RC .

