Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Second seed Arpita Jhaveri of Greater Mumbai District got the better of top-seeded Saroj Sawant of Ratnagiri District in the women’s 50+ singles final of the ‘Badminton 45’ Senior State Veterans Badminton Selection Tournament – 2018, conducted by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

In the summit clash, Mumbai shuttler Arpita dished out a steady performance and with a better tactical approach thwart the aspirations of Saroj by recording a 21-16, 21-16 victory to emerge champion, a media release issued here said.

Thane DistrictÂ’s Swapnal Chakrabarty and Kanchan Sane of Pune District bagged the women 40+ singles and women 60+ singles crowns respectively.

Swapnal looked in complete control against Greater MumbaiÂ’s Urvashi Thapa coasting to a 21-9, 21-15 victory in the 40+ final. Kanchan enjoyed an easier outing and did not encounter much of opposition from Maria DÂ’Sa. The Pune shuttler with some fine winners wrapped the match racing to a 21-9, 21-7 triumph.

Naheed Divecha of Greater Mumbai claimed the women 45+ crown defeating Pune DistrictÂ’s Deepali Joshi in straight games, winning 21-8, 21-17.

Meanwhile in the women 35+ singles final played between Mumbai Suburban shuttlers, Palkan Dave outplayed Linta Mathew and romped home with a 21-2, 21-2 scoreline.

In the men 45+ singles semi-finals, top seed Ashutosh Pednekar of Greater Mumbai overcame fourth seed Vilas Kuvale, also of Greater Mumbai, 21-11, 21-11. In the other semi-final, PednekarÂ’s teammate Shailesh Daga got the better of Rajesh Rochlani from Sangli 21-13, 21-12.

Results : Women 35+ singles – final: Palkan Dave (MS) bt Linta Mathew (MS) 21-2 21-2.

Women 40+ singles – final: Swapnal Chakrabarty (TH) bt Urvashi Thapa (GM) 21-9 21-15.

Women 45+ singles – final: Naheed Divecha (GM) bt Deepali Joshi (PN) 21-8 21-17.

Women 50+ singles – final: 2-Arpita Jhaveri (GM) bt 1-Saroj Sawant (RTG) 21-16 21-16.

Women 55+ singles – final:Manjusha Sahasrabudhe (PN) bt Manik Paranjpe (SNG) 21-9 21-3.

Women 60+ singles – final: Kanchan Sane (PN) bt Maria D’Sa (GM) 21-9 21-7.

Men 35+ singles – semi-finals:Abhishek Patil (NSK) bt Sarang Vyas (PN) 21-17 21-13; Aditya Pandya (MS) bt Sushant Niddodi (MS) 21-18 21-17.

Men 40+ singles – semi-finals: 1-Siddharth Patil (AUR) bt 4-Sachin Phadke (PN) 21-16 21-15; 3-Ajay Salvi (PAL) bt Sandeep Mohan (MS) 17-21 21-6 21-15.

Men 45+ singles – semi-finals: 1-Ashutosh Pednekar (GM) bt 4-Vilas Kuvale (GM) 21-11 21-11; 2-2-Shailesh Daga (GM) bt Rajesh Rochlani (SNG) 21-13 21-12.

Men 60+ singles – semi-finals:Vivek Patil (MS) bt Sharad Mahajan (NGP) 21-14 10-21 21-19; Sanjay Parande (PN) bt Mahesh Hegishte (MS) 18-21 21-16 21-11. PTI NRB BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.