Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Second seed Arpita Jhaveri of Greater Mumbai District got the better of top-seeded Saroj Sawant of Ratnagiri District in the womenÂ’s 50+ singles final of the Â‘Badminton 45Â’ Senior State Veterans Badminton Selection Tournament Â– 2018, conducted by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

In the summit clash, Mumbai shuttler Arpita dished out a steady performance and with a better tactical approach thwart the aspirations of Saroj by recording a 21-16, 21-16 victory to emerge champion, a media release issued here said.

Thane DistrictÂ’s Swapnal Chakrabarty and Kanchan Sane of Pune District bagged the women 40+ singles and women 60+ singles crowns respectively.

Swapnal looked in complete control against Greater MumbaiÂ’s Urvashi Thapa coasting to a 21-9, 21-15 victory in the 40+ final. Kanchan enjoyed an easier outing and did not encounter much of opposition from Maria DÂ’Sa. The Pune shuttler with some fine winners wrapped the match racing to a 21-9, 21-7 triumph.

Naheed Divecha of Greater Mumbai claimed the women 45+ crown defeating Pune DistrictÂ’s Deepali Joshi in straight games, winning 21-8, 21-17.

Meanwhile in the women 35+ singles final played between Mumbai Suburban shuttlers, Palkan Dave outplayed Linta Mathew and romped home with a 21-2, 21-2 scoreline.

In the men 45+ singles semi-finals, top seed Ashutosh Pednekar of Greater Mumbai overcame fourth seed Vilas Kuvale, also of Greater Mumbai, 21-11, 21-11. In the other semi-final, PednekarÂ’s teammate Shailesh Daga got the better of Rajesh Rochlani from Sangli 21-13, 21-12.

Results : Women 35+ singles Â– final: Palkan Dave (MS) bt Linta Mathew (MS) 21-2 21-2.

Women 40+ singles Â– final: Swapnal Chakrabarty (TH) bt Urvashi Thapa (GM) 21-9 21-15.

Women 45+ singles Â– final: Naheed Divecha (GM) bt Deepali Joshi (PN) 21-8 21-17.

Women 50+ singles Â– final: 2-Arpita Jhaveri (GM) bt 1-Saroj Sawant (RTG) 21-16 21-16.

Women 55+ singles Â– final:Manjusha Sahasrabudhe (PN) bt Manik Paranjpe (SNG) 21-9 21-3.

Women 60+ singles Â– final: Kanchan Sane (PN) bt Maria DÂ’Sa (GM) 21-9 21-7.

Men 35+ singles Â– semi-finals:Abhishek Patil (NSK) bt Sarang Vyas (PN) 21-17 21-13; Aditya Pandya (MS) bt Sushant Niddodi (MS) 21-18 21-17.

Men 40+ singles Â– semi-finals: 1-Siddharth Patil (AUR) bt 4-Sachin Phadke (PN) 21-16 21-15; 3-Ajay Salvi (PAL) bt Sandeep Mohan (MS) 17-21 21-6 21-15.

Men 45+ singles Â– semi-finals: 1-Ashutosh Pednekar (GM) bt 4-Vilas Kuvale (GM) 21-11 21-11; 2-2-Shailesh Daga (GM) bt Rajesh Rochlani (SNG) 21-13 21-12.

Men 60+ singles Â– semi-finals:Vivek Patil (MS) bt Sharad Mahajan (NGP) 21-14 10-21 21-19; Sanjay Parande (PN) bt Mahesh Hegishte (MS) 18-21 21-16 21-11. PTI NRB BNM .

