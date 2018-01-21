Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly session commencing from tomorrow is expected to be turbulent with opposition Congress led UDF set to corner ruling LDF on how it handled the Ockhi cyclone, that claimed over 70 lives.

The cyclone had hit the state's southern shores on November 29-30, killing over 70 persons.

Over 100 persons are still missing, according to the Latin Catholic Church, to which most of the missing fishermen belonged.

The government is also likely to face opposition heat over the controversial helicopter ride by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, using state disaster relief fund to meet the central team visiting the cyclone affected areas.

The Chief Minister had defended his ride, saying there was nothing unusual or wrong about it.

"Price rise and empty treasuries will be among the other issues which will be used by opposition to attack the CPI(M) led government, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told PTI.

The Ockhi cyclone and the helicopter ride will be the main issues being raised by the opposition, besides price rise, lawlessness, bankrupt treasury in state treasuries', he said.

The session will commence tomorrow with the customary address by Governor P Sathasivam.

On January 23, the house will adjourn after paying tributes to K K Ramachandran Nair, sitting MLA from Chengannur and former minister, E Chandrasekharan Nair, who passed away recently.

After the Governor's address, three days will be devoted to the motion of thanks to his address.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on February 2, the first after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.

The LDF will also be expected to take on the opposition onslaught by bringing up the issue of 'insult' to Marxist icon A K Gopalan by Congress MLA V T Balaram.

The session will conclude on February 7.

