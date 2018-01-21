Kabul, Jan 21 (AFP) Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, an official said today, as the eleven hours-long siege continues.

"Five are dead," an official with the Afghan spy agency told AFP, adding 100 hostages have been released. (AFP) ZH .

