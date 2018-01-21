Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Builders Association of India today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to institutionalise their demands to fast track his flagship infrastructure and housing projects.

"We have decided to meet the Prime Minister and request him to institutionalise our demands and brief him of the sustainable advantage it would create towards India's development and equally in fast tracking his flagship infrastructure and housing projects," BAI National President H N Vijaya Raghava Reddy said.

The decision was taken at the 28th All India BuildersÂ’ Convention here that passed a resolution, asking the centre to release its land banks for its 'Housing For All by 2022' project.

Reddy said BAI also decided to set up Builders Association of India Anti-Corruption Wing in all state chapters to make the sector corruption-free by 2022.

On the importance of pre-cast technology and quality, BAI Chief Patron B Seenaiah said all member companies and contractors recommended having a cell to adopt technologies which can enhance quality and reduce construction time cycles.

"Precast technology can significantly reduce the project completion time, contributing directly to monetary savings and faster development," he said.

"We are also appealing to the central government to promote and encourage precast technology in infra and housing projects," he added.

The convention also passed other resolutions asking the centre to set up a single window approval system for infra projects, rationalising and formalising uniform contract condition and tendering,applicable across India by NITI Aayog.

It also passed resolutions seeking use of precast material for quicker completion of projects, need for 'Cement Regulatory Authority' and establishing a separate ministry for infrastructure development due to heavy investment opportunities expected in the sector.

The resolutions passed in the convention will be submitted to the respective ministries and authorities in state governments and central government with a demand to implement them. PTI BDN APR APR .

