New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The probe into the Bawana fire incident that claimed 17 lives was handed over to the Crime Branch from the district police today.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik since it "requires extensive investigation and a proper detailed follow-up", a Delhi Police statement said.

Ten women and seven men were killed while a man and woman were injured in the massive blaze at a "cold firecrackers" unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area yesterday.

The 49-year-old Manoj Jain, who was running the factory, has been arrested.

"He was produced before the duty magistrate today who sent him to judicial custody. The police will request for production and police custody tomorrow before the regular magistrate," the police statement said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the site again today and conducted an extensive survey of the premises for about four hours with the assistance of the police, it added.

Samples have been picked up from the site for further examination and also to ascertain whether the firecrackers were meant for use in stage shows or otherwise.

Till now, 14 of the deceased have been identified. They are: Rohit (19), Sanjit (19), Sukhda (42), Khusna (47), Soni (21), Suraj (20), Ravi Kant (18), Baby Devi (40), Afshana (35), Sonam (23), Reeta (18), Madeena (55) and supervisor Ajeet Ranjan (22).

The post-mortem examination of Ravi Kant and Ranjan could not be carried out today since their families had not arrived here.

Three bodies, including that of a woman, are yet to be identified.

Two persons, including a woman, were injured as they jumped off from the second floor of the building to escape the blaze.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 304), and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material. The maximum punishment under section 304 is 10 years. PTI SLB TIR .

