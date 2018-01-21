Puducherry, Jan 21 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today expressed "shock" over the poor maintenance of the state run Juvenile Home and Observation School, which she inspected in the neighbouring Ariyankuppam village.

She said in her whatsapp message to media persons after the inspection that "it was a shocking experience which should make us rethink and rework the way we are serving and leading our government services from govt departments".

Bedi said she found that the staff attached to the institution "are not trained personnel and are also ill informed. The Home is also over staffed and the rooms are also ill kept and the data poorly maintained".

Many of the rooms in the institution were under lock for a long time and on opening them, the rooms were found to have been used as store rooms stacked with condemned furniture and other commodities for a long time, she said.

Bedi underscored the need for rationalisation of work force and a work study group should go into the functioning of the Home.

She said she along with officers of Social Welfare Department would visit the Home again tomorrow. PTI Cor RC .

