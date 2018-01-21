Gaya (Bihar), Jan 21 (PTI) The NIA has started a probe along with the Anti Terrorism Squad of the Bihar Police in connection with the recovery of two bombs in Bodh Gaya which were deactivated today through controlled explosion, police said.

"A team of National Investigation Agency, which arrived yesterday, has begun its probe along with the Anti Terrorism Squad of Bihar police. An FIR has also been lodged at Bodh Gaya police station in connection with the recovery of the two bombs," they said.

The bombs were found after an explosion-like sound was heard amid stringent security measures in view of the Dalai Lama's stay.

"The bombs had been kept in the Niranjana river bed, submerged with sand. These were deactivated by means of a controlled explosion this afternoon by the bomb disposal squad of NSG which arrived here earlier in the day", Inspector General of Police N H Khan told PTI.

According to Khan, a controlled explosion is one of the safest ways to deactivate an explosive device which is why it was resorted to in the present case.

"The scattered remains of the bombs will later be collected by forensic experts camping in the area", Khan said.

"The examination by forensic experts would ascertain what material was used to make these explosives leading to further clues about who could have planted these at the spots where these were found", he added.

Meanwhile, tight security measures remain in place at Bodh Gaya which has been put on high alert in the aftermath of recovery of the two bombs during the visit of the Dalai Lama who has been staying at a Tibetan monastery since January 1.

Besides taking part in prayers at the Maha Bodhi temple, the Tibetan spiritual leader has also been holding discourses at the Kaalchakra ground where the bombs were found during a combing operation which was launched following the explosion- like sound.

In 2013, the Maha Bodhi temple, situated at the spot where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, was rocked by a series of explosions in which five people, including two monks, were injured. PTI CORR NAC RG CK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.