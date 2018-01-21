Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) 'Breezeofthesouth' ably ridden by AkshayKumar won the T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup, the chief event of the Hyderabad Monsoon Races held here today.

Winner was trained by R H Sequeira Trainer Arjun Anne and Jockies Deepak Singh, Akshay Kumar scored a double each.

Two first favourites obliged in card of eight events.

PTI KR KR NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.