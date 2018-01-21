'Breezeofthesouth' wins the main race
Published: 21st January 2018
Last Updated: 21st January 2018 06:04 PM | A+A A- |
Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) 'Breezeofthesouth' ably ridden by AkshayKumar won the T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup, the chief event of the Hyderabad Monsoon Races held here today.
Winner was trained by R H Sequeira Trainer Arjun Anne and Jockies Deepak Singh, Akshay Kumar scored a double each.
Two first favourites obliged in card of eight events.
