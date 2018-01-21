Sivakasi(TN), Jan 21 (PTI) A broken brick was hurled by some unidentified persons towards a dais where DMDK leader Vijayakanth was speaking at a demonstration in support of the fireworks industry, but it fell short and did not injure anyone, police said.

The incident occurred when the actor-turned-politician was speaking at a demonstration organised by his party seeking to protect the fireworks industry in the State, they added.

Speaking at the meeting, Vijayakanth said lakhs of people would be affected if there was a ban on fireworks and demanded formation of a welfare board for workers in fireworks manufacturing units.

He also opposed import of Chinese crackers.

Yesterday, fireworks manufacturers of Sivakasi had called off their nearly month long stir, demanding exemption of fireworks from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act They decided to withdraw it and resume work from January 22 after state minister K T Rajenthra Balaj assured them during talks that the AIADMK government would pressurise the centre regarding their demand.

Sivakasi is the country's fireworks manufacturing hub.

Later, speaking to reporters after offering worship at a temple with his wife, he condemned lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against Goddess Andal.

On the entry of actors Rajnikanth and Kamalhasan into politics, he said 'They are junior to me in politics." Both stars had recdently announced that they would soon join politics. PTI COR SSN SS APR APR .

