Barasat(WB), Jan 21 (PTI) A businessman was killed after a scuffle with traffic civic volunteers at Madhyamgram town in North 24 Parganas district, police said today.

Soumen Debnath was riding a scooter without helmet when some civic volunteer detained him yesterday. An argument broke out between Debnath and the civic volunteers which led to a scuffle in which Debnath was alleged punched by a civic volunteer after which he died, police said.

Souren Roy, the civic volunteer who allegedly punched Debnath has been arrested, police said.

He was today produced before a Barasat court which remanded him to three-days police custody.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick today visited the house of Debnath and said the state government was ready to help the family if they request for any assistance or help. PTI COR RG .

