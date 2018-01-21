Shanta Kumar Dharamshala, Jan 21 (PTI) Former chief minister Shanta Kumar has said that the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre had declared Chamba as a backward district which will allow it to get special financial assistance for development.

BJP MP from Kangra, Kumar, said this was a great gift of the Centre to the newly elected state government in Himachal Pradesh.

He thanked the Centre and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who will visit Chamba shortly in this connection.

Kumar said there were many districts in the country, which were financially backward and the people residing there were extremely poor because development was ignored in those areas.

"The Government of India has implemented a programme where such districts shall be developed under special schemes," he said.

The former chief minister said Chamba was also chosen for this. For the fast development of the Chamba district, cement industry is required here, as the area has high quality stone in abundance, he said.

"I am trying to get this industry set up here for the last many years. If established it could be a much larger than the industry in Barmana and Darlaghat of the state. Thousands of locals can be absorbed in this industry," he said.

Kumar urged Nadda and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to take firm steps in this direction. PTI CORR PCL ADS .

