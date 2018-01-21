Beijing, Jan 21 (PTI) Chinese students and admirers have paid rich tributes to Indian Ayurvedic practitioner and educator Deepak Dudhmunde who died recently in India.

Dudhmunde, 52, passed away on January 9 after a heart attack.

Memorial meetings were held in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Dudhmunde became popular in China lecturing in conferences and universities about the Indian healing system of 'chakra', sound and flower perfume therapies across 10 Chinese cities over the past 10 years.

He also spoke at the Indian Embassy in Beijing on at least two occasions. PTI KJV CPS .

