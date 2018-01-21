Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon's wives got matching tattoos after the families spent Christmas together.

Elsa Pataky has revealed that she and Luciana Damon have become good friends and hence decided to get the same inking, reported People magazine.

"The (Damons) came here for Christmas and we were all together and it was a really inspirational time. We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo of three dots (on their little finger) all together and we say 'We'll have to do one every year.'" Pataky said.

The 41-year-old model also enjoys talking to Luciana in Spanish.

"(Matt) is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he's so easy. And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends," she said. PTI SHD SHD .

