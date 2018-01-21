Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Chris Hemsworth has said that he was shocked when he was offered the war film "12 Strong".

The actor stars in Nicolai Fuglsig-directed film which is based on Doug Stanton's non-fiction book "Horse Soldiers".

The film tells the story of CIA paramilitary officers and US Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the September 11 attacks.

Hemsworth said the story felt quite "spectacular" to him and that is what drawn him to it.

"I was as shocked as anyone else - one I did not know about the story, two that it was true and just the details as to what these guys achieved in this mission.

"12 guys who went into Afghanistan, 3 weeks after 9/11 and they took back the country from Taliban, al-Qaeda while working with the local Afghan people who are fighting them. So yeah pretty spectacular story," he said in a statement.

The "Thor: Ragnarok" actor also revealed that he trained with the US Special Forces while getting ready to play his role in the role.

"We had the book, which was wealth, and information that we had some of the real guys on set with us and we had guys from the navy seals, Special Forces, a lot of military people around to advise us and guide us and it was great to have that sort of wealth and knowledge on your fingertips," he said.

The film released in India on January 19. PTI RB SHD .

