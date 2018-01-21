Yamunanagar (Hr), Jan 21 (PTI) A class 12 student, who allegedly shot dead his school principal for reprimanding him, was today sent to a two-day police remand by a local court here.

The 18-year-old student was presented before the court here in connection with the murder of Swami Vivekanand school principal Ritu Chhabra yesterday, police said.

The court granted two days police remand of the accused, they said.

Livid at being reprimanded, the student yesterday allegedly pumped four bullets into his school principal with his father's licensed .32 bore revolver here, police said.

Critically injured, 47-year-old Chhabra was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, the accused's father, who was also booked under the Arms Act, was sent to the judicial custody.

After shooting the school principal, the commerce student tried to flee. However, a couple of parents, who were present for the parents-teachers meet in the school premises, caught hold him of with the help of locals, the SP said earlier.

During preliminary investigation, the accused student told the police that he was upset with the school principal for allegedly reprimanding him a couple of times.

The student was booked for murder under section 302 of the IPC. PTI COR CHS CK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.