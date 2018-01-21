Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today launched the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), a pioneering health assurance scheme for the poor and disabled people.

The chief minister launched the CMHT along with 10 advanced life support ambulances as a gift of Statehood Day to the people of Manipur at a function at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium here, said a government press release.

Speaking at the occasion, Singh said CMHT was a dream-scheme of his government.

The CMHT will provide cashless treatment to the poor at government hospitals, health centres and other empanelled selected private hospitals.

The scheme will provide cover up to Rs 2 lakh per eligible family identified from the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) in the treatment of seven critical identified critical ailments - cardiovascular diseases, kidney ailments, neurological conditions, liver ailments, cancer, neo-natal diseases and burns per year.

The beneficiaries may get themselves enrolled for the scheme with the help of ASHA workers at the kiosks opened in nearby PHCs, CHCs and District Hospitals.

The most special aspect of the scheme is its innovative features. Firstly, CMHT will have convergence with Government of India programme like PMÂ’s Jana Aushadhi Programme and Free Diagnostic Programme. Secondly, the scheme will be a truly IT platform driven scheme.

To mark the launch of the scheme, the Chief Minister and dignitaries distributed Health Cards for the scheme to some selected beneficiaries.

With the launching of this new scheme today his government had been able to provide two most noble social security schemes to its people, another being the Chief Minister-gi Sotharabashing gi Tengbang (CMST) launched on December 3, 2017, he said.

Stating that there are still many poverty-stricken people in the state, Singh asked the state government officials and doctors to deal the poor, deprived and underprivileged people with a humane touch when they approach them for assistance.

Urging the doctors to prescribe the generic medicines listed in PMÂ’s Jana Aushahi Yojana in order to make healthcare affordable to poor people, the Chief Minister opined that there is nothing better than serving the humans sincerely.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar said the Biren Singh government had taken up many people-oriented programmes despite fund constraints.

PMÂ’s Jana Aushadhi Programme, free diagnosis programme and launching of 10 modern hi-tech life support ambulances are part of all these programmes, he said.

During the function, the chief minister also launched 10 advanced life support ambulances for the districts of the State. These ambulances have all the equipments that it may function as mobile ICUs, the release added. PTI COR RG .

