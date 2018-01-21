New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) It was a cold morning in the national capital today with the mercury dropping to five degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

However, later in the day, the temperature soared to a maximum of 25.8 degrees Celsius which is five degrees more than normal, a MeT department official said.

There was no rainfall in the city and the humidity levels oscillated between 31 and 100 per cent, he said.

For tomorrow, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and six degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. PTI HMP SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.