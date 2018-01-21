Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Nicolas Cage is one of the latest Hollywood A-listers to have joined the growing chorus in the support of the #MeToo movement.

The 54-year-old actor-director said irrespective of the gender, "creativity and talent" need to cherished.

"Every opportunity I get to work with a female director - one of the best movies I ever made was 'Valley Girl' and I just did a picture called 'Inconceivable' with Maria Pulera and there was a strong female cast.

"I realise that the talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished," Cage told People magazine on the sidelines of Sundance Film Festival.

In the past, actors such as Tom Hanks, Colin Firth, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Wahlberg have also voiced their support for the campaign, which is gaining momentum day by day. PTI RDS RDS .

