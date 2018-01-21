New Delhi Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated a project for laying sewer lines in 12 colonies of north-west Delhi's Najafgarh area.

The project will benefit around 16,000 people living in the area, the government said.

"In the next two years, development work in all unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be carried out at break neck speed. I have arranged for funds and resources for this purpose," he said at the event, where he was shown black flags by a group of people.

The sewerage from these colonies will be pumped through the lines to a treatment plant in Najafgarh. Therefore, pollution in the Najafgarh drain due to untreated waste will be mitigated, the chief minister said.

The project will cover A-1, A-2, A-3 blocks in Dharampura; Roshan Garden; Roshan Vihar; Dwarka Vihar; Seichand Park; Shankar Park and Chander Mohalla, the government said.

The work is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Speaking at the event, local MLA and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said it has been 50 years since these colonies came into existence, however no sewer lines were laid till today.

"With this project, the quality of life of people in these colonies will improve drastically," he said.

Kejriwal said he will personally monitor the work in these areas and ensure it is completed on time. PTI BUN SLB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.