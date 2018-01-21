Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deuty Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said today described as "unfortunate" the mystrious death of a 28-year-old doctor hailing from nearby Tirupur in Delhi earlier this week.

Sharath Prabhu, a first-year post-graduate medicine student at the University College of Medical Sciences, affiliated to the Delhi University, was found unconscious outside the washroom of his rented apartment in Delhi on Wednesday by his flatmates.

Though he was taken to the GTB Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Paneerselvam told reporters here that the incident was unfortunate.

On protests against the bus fare hike, he said that the fare was very low compared to neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the Government was still incurring a loss despite this increase. PTI NVM RC .

