Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted areas near the Koyna dam in Maharashtra today, the MeT department said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported so far.

Tremors were felt in the Koyna region at 11.36 am today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the ground, said the IMD's report posted on its website.

The Koyna dam area is around 190 kms away from the district headquarters. PTI SPK GK .

