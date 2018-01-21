Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, are engaged.

"Got myself a fiance just before new year," Sheeran wrote on Instagram along side an adorable picture of him and Seaborn. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well." The couple were childhood friends who attended school together in Suffolk, but only became romantically involved years later.

Last year, Sheeran credited Seaborn, who he has reportedly been dating since 2015, with nursing him back to health after he was involved in a bicycle accident. PTI SHD SHD .

