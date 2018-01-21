Kotdwar (U'khand), Jan 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was today trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kotri range under Lansdowne forest division in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, a forest official said.

According to the official, the incident took place in the noon, when the woman, identified as Anjali, was on way to Kadarganj village in Bijnor district.

She was with other women when the elephant attacked them.

The other women fled the spot to save their lives. However, Anjali fell victim to the elephant. When they returned there after sometime, they found her in an unconscious state.

The women, with the help of locals, rushed her to a government hospital where she was declared dead. PTI CORR CK .

