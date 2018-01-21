Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A police constable along with his wife and two children today committed suicide at their house in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

Gena Ram (38), his wife Santosh (35), daughter Sumitra (22), and son Ganpat (20), all hanged themselves in their house in Bagrasar village in the wee hours, police said.

Senior police officers have reached the spot and the matter is under investigation.

"The family left a suicide note but the reasons of the suicide are not yet known," an official said. PTI SDA CHT .

