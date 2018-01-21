Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI) The first ever bull taming sport of Jallikkattu in the district would be held on January 28.

The groundbreaking ceremony for laying 'vadivasal', the gate through which bulls are sent to the arena, was performed today at Chettipalayam on the outskirts.

Jallikattu is being jointly organised by the District Administration and Omkar Foundation.

About 750 bulls were expected to participate and 550 bull-tamares have registered for the event. A temporary gallery to accommodate to about 5,000 persons was getting ready in a sprawling 25 acres, the organisers said. PTI NVM RC .

