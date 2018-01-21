Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Despite the recent accusations of sexual misconduct, actor James Franco will be attending the 2018 SAG Awards.

Franco's representative confirmed to CNN that he will be one of 1,278 attendees at the Shrine Auditorium.

The actor, who recently won a Golden Globe and a Critic's Choice Award for his role in "The Disaster Artist", is nominated once again in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category.

Franco had skipped the CCA awards after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in The Los Angeles Times article and on Twitter.

Actor Kristen Bell is hosting the event, a first time in the show's history, and most of the presenters are women.

The show's opening segment, "I Am an Actor," will feature all women.

Denying the allegations Franco had said, "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn't have a voice for so long." PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.