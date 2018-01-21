New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Franchise India's international arm FranGlobal is seeking over USD 100 million (about Rs 638 crore) investments from investors in the GCC countries by the end of next fiscal for its portfolio of over 20 brands.

FranGlobal helps Indian firms set up operations outside the country and also helps scale up brands which already have presence outside India.

"We are focusing on brands from different sectors such as food, lifestyle, which are looking out for diversification and expansion in the global market.

"FranGlobal is looking to attract over USD 100 million investment for over 20 brands that we represent from GCC investors by end of next financial year," FranGlobal CEO Venus Barak told PTI.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Some of the Indian brands which are looking to enter GCC countries through FranGlobal include lingerie brand PrettySecrets, hardware and networking institute JetKing and laundry brand Quick Clean, she said.

For this, FranGlobal is also inaugurating and participating in the second edition of Global Investors Meet to be held in Dubai on February 3, 2018.

The event will provide an opportunity for global brands to showcase their products in Dubai and GCC markets and to collaborate and sign master franchise partnerships, Barak said. PTI SVK ABM .

