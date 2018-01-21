Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asserted that "good governance" and "selfless public service" were pillars of democracy and said the challenge was how to strengthen governance.

Patnaik was speaking at the 8th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad, organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU) and Pune's MIT School of Government, where he was conferred the Ideal Chief Minister award.

"With a passage of time, we have made giant strides in the fields of biology, mathematics, medicine, information technology. Who would have thought that Twitter and Facebook would become such an integral part of our lives or that social relationships and big data, blockchains and nano technology will revolutionise our daily lives like never before," he said.

He added, "However, all of us will agree that the evolution one would like to have in governance and public service has still not been achieved. Good governance and selfless public service are the pillars of democracy and the biggest challenge before all us today and for our youngsters is how to strengthen governance." He told students during his address that politics was not complicated, adding that it was the most powerful instrument to bring about change in the lives of people.

Former President of India Pratibha Patil and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi were also present on the occasion. PTI SPK BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.