Raipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir today said the ABVP should accept the challenge that no student leader with Leftist ideology stand in any college and that ABVP should emerge as a powerful union of students.

He also alleged that some "kalankit" (tainted) people in Hyderabad are trying to provoke people on Rohit Vemula issue.

Ahir today addressed the 50th state convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP's) Chhattisgarh unit at the Indoor stadium premises here.

On the occasion, he appealed to Naxals to give up arms and join the mainstream.

He said bullets are being manufactured in the country to combat cross-border terrorism and not against ultras.

the minister said the fight is against terrorism and infiltration.

"The bullets and rocket launchers are being manufactured to combat them (terrorists). I wanted to appeal to naxals that they should shun violence and join the mainstream. We don't make theses bullets to use against them rather we make it for (fighting) Pakistanis," he said.

The minister also said that Maoists have done nothing for tribals or the society but have only "ruined" their life.

"It is the government's commitment to ensure peace and security in the country and at the same time to protect its border. We are working with our full strength in this direction," the BJP MP from Maharashtra said.

He said if naxals really wanted to pick up arms then they should come along with the security forces and "show their strength on the border against Pakistan".

Ahir alleged that the people with Leftist ideology were misguiding students.

"With the motivation of Dr BR Ambedkar, we accepted the Constitution and democracy in the country. Naxalism, which act against the democracy, is a challenge for us.

"People with the same ideology go to institutes like JNU and Hyderabad University and raise slogans of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They should be ashamed. Babasaheb never accepted violence," he said.

Ahir said Ambedkar had gathered people without any weapons.

"However, they raise slogans in the name of Babasaheb which is not right. They talk about Azadi in the JNU but these shameless (peole) don't know that whom they wanted to make free. We have to ensure freedom to those who are part of Gulam Kashmir (Pak-Occupied Kashmir) and they talk about freedom of Kashmir. What kind of education is being imparted in JNU. What kind of professors are teaching there," he asked.

He said there are some "kalanktit" (tainted) people in Hyderabad who were trying to instigate people on the issue of (Rohith) Vemula.

"They were targeting Vidyarthi Parishad on the issue.

These are challenges for us," he said.

"In the JNU or in any part of the county, it's a challenge for the student union ABVP. It's a challenge for ABVP student leaders and members that no leader with Left ideology should stand in any college. We have to tell them that there is only one powerful students union and that is ABVP," he said.

Ahir said that time has come to "keep an eye" on forces "like naxalism, separatists, terrorism or left which are trying to provoke the students of the country".

He hailed the Centre's approach in tackling the cross-border terrorism.

"I feel proud of our Prime Minister as well as the Home Minister as when the attack on Uri took place, Pakistan was given a befitting reply through a surgical strike. This government has the intention to protect our borders and boost morale of our security forces," Ahir said.

Referring to the recent face-offs on the Indo-Pak borders, he said, "recently our one jawan was martyred but we gunned down their 6-8 troopers in response. We have not spared Pakistanis. This is our strength and we are not weak at any point. They will be given reply with 10 bullets for every bullet fired from across the border," the BJP leader said.

He said the current government has achieved success in putting a tab on cross-border infiltration too.

"The government has been doing its work, as a result of which naxalism which was spread in an area covering 750 police stations has now been confined to 450 police stations," he said.

The atmosphere in Kashmir is changing too as the incidents of stone pelting have declined.

"The youth from there are visiting other parts of the country and also showing their presence in sports events. This is the achievement of the government," he said.

Ahir said it was the responsibility of ABVP leaders to associate with people from every section of the society.

"The government has been doing its work but it is also our responsibility. We talk about 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

The ABVP should associate with people from every section of the society like Dalits, adivasis, minorities or the downtrodden, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with the student union and contribute in nation building," he added.

On protests against the January 25 release of Bollywood movie "Padmaavat", the minister said, "somebody has made a movie Padmavati. Its release was not allowed by the society. It reflects awareness within society.

"Without seeing the film, the country raised its voice against the movie much before it went to the Censor board for approval saying that it was an insult to Rajputs and Rani Padmavati. The matter is in court and we will abide by its decision," he said.

At least we were aware of the fact that what the inspiration of this country and society is. Legendaries like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Prithviraj Chauhan and Jhansi Ki Rani are our inspirations, he said.

"Mughals can never be our ideals. I am mentioning all these big names because they are our inspiration and following their path we have to serve the nation," Ahir added.

He also appreciated the ABVP for staging protests in Kerala against the killing of RSS leaders and workers.

"I feel proud that you went there for the country's security. The work which was to be done by the Home ministry you did it," the minister said.

He also attacked separatists and said they were involved in misguiding the Kashmiri youth. PTI TKP NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.